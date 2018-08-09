Dust off your cowboy hats and shine those spurs, the 4th Annual Boots and Hearts kicks off this weekend at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte.

Organizers are expecting it to be the biggest show they've had in years.

“The response is like nothing we’ve seen before,” says Lisa Zechmeister, an organizer with Boots and Hearts.

The line-up showcases emerging artists with headliners Alan Jackson and Florida Georgia Line.

The four-day music and camping festival is expected to bring in 40-thousand country music fans.

“You’re not going to get an experience like this,” says Zechmeister. “This is cottage country, so there’s no better place to go in the summer.”

The event will have new features for fans this year including a Ferris wheel, free water stations, and Wi-Fi.

Florida Georgia Line hits the stage on Friday night followed by Alan Jackson on Saturday. Thomas Rhett will wrap things up on Sunday.