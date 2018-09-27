

CTV Barrie





The headliners for next year’s Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek have been announced and once again, the massive outdoor concert has garnered big names.

Country superstars Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, and Cole Swindell will grace the grounds in 2019 to mark the event’s eighth year.

“This summer, Thomas Rhett called the event ‘the best festival in the entire planet’ and the audience certainly felt the power of his words,” read a statement from founder Eva Dunford. “Hearing 40,000 people cheer and sing along to all of Thomas’ chart-topping hits was an experience that our festival takes so much pride in sharing with our fans.”

The 2018 event had more than 40,000 attendees each day throughout the weekend.

Tickets for the four-day festival will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets are priced at $230.

Boots and Hearts 2019 will take place from August 8 to 11.