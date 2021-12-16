Booster shots ramp up in Simcoe Muskoka as Ontario reveals grim modelling

The vaccination clinic in Barrie was bustling with residents lining up for their booster shots on Thursday as COVID-19 cases surge across Simcoe Muskoka.

Motorists were greeted with a traffic crunch to get into the parking lot of the Sperling Drive RVH Immunization Clinic on the last day for booster shot walk-ins at the centre.

Weekly COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka have spiked, and modelling from Ontario's Science Advisory Table reveals the province could exceed 10,000 cases per day before Dec. 25.

Despite the grim data, the advisory table pushed for vaccinationsincluding booster shots, and limiting contacts, to protect against the Omicron variant and severe illness.

"It's not a lockdown. It's not a stay-at-home order," said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown while breaking down the data on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said he wouldn't cap limits on restaurants and bars, instead capacity limits would come into effect Saturday for entertainment venues that can hold 1,000 or more patrons.

However, the move may not be enough for Simcoe Muskoka's medical health officer, who said he wanted capacity limits on restaurants, bars and social gatherings, especially during the holidays to curb transmission.

During a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Charles Gardner said he was prepared to implement capacity limits to 50 per cent on certain businesses and cap social gatherings to no more than 10 people starting Monday.

The region's top doctor said he would issue the order if the province didn't step up.

It's unclear if Ford's announcement will prove enough for Dr. Gardner. So far, no order has been issued for the region.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 562 infections last week and 588 the week prior. The highest weekly case count in Simcoe Muskoka was during the peak of the pandemic, when the health unit reported 716 cases the week of April. 11.

The health unit is offering a booster blitz at various schools by appointment only starting Friday morning.

Participating schools include:

Barrie: Innisdale SS

Innisfil: Nantyr Shores SS

Midland: Georgian Bay SS

Orillia: Twin Lakes SS

Bracebridge: BBMLSS

Bradford: Fieldcrest Elementary School

Alliston: Banting Memorial HS

Appointments are available online or by calling 1‑833‑943‑3900. Starting Monday, anyone 18 and older can book a booster shot.