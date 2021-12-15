Booster shot blitz in Simcoe Muskoka as Ontario expands eligibility

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is taking hold in Ontario, prompting the provincial government to expand COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 18 and older ahead of schedule.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is taking action with a booster vaccination blitz to help curb the surging case counts across the region.

The health unit says emerging evidence has proven that a double dose of the vaccine provides "some protection" but notes an "urgent need for booster doses for everyone eligible."

Booster shots are offered at community clinics by appointment and can be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Third doses are also available at the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville, Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic, some health care providers and family health teams, select pharmacies, the GO-VAXX Bus, and some Indigenous-led clinics.

The health unit states cases of the Omicron variant doubles every three days across the province and will outpace the Delta variant.

Starting on Saturday, the province will reintroduce slashed capacity limits of 50 per cent for indoor venues with a capacity of greater than 1,000 patrons.

Meanwhile, Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor said he would tighten restrictions locally to 50 per cent for certain indoor facilities and no more than 10 people at indoor social gatherings.

Dr. Charles Gardner said he would reinstate the measures on Monday if the province didn't make a move first. Given Ontario's announcement, it's not clear if Dr. Gardner will go ahead.

The health unit reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with officials saying every case will soon be the Omicron variant.