Boom lift operator found dangling unconscious from safety harness charged with impaired

Barrie, Ont. -

Police charged a boom-lift operator who was found dangling by his safety harness unconscious while hanging Christmas lights in Innisfil with impaired operation.

According to South Simcoe Police, the man was operating an articulating boom lift and fell out of the bucket while attaching the lights to storefronts along the Friday Harbour Resort boardwalk early Monday afternoon.

He was brought down and taken to the hospital, where he was medically cleared. He was then taken to the police station.

The 38-year-old Elmvale man was charged with impaired operation offences. His licence was also suspended for 90 days.

"There is no excuse for impaired driving, regardless of the vehicle," police stated in a release.