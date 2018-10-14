More than five-hundred people attended the second annual Boo-dacious Hallowe’en Bash at the Vanderlaans Family Farm on Sunday.

Hosted by Chantelle Lopes, the event raises awareness and supports local businesses and entrepreneurs, while also benefiting local charities and parents in need.



“I think especially as parents sometimes life gets busy and we kinda get down on ourselves,” says Lopes. “It’s nice to do something and give back to the community as kind of a pick-me-up for ourselves.”



Lopes regularly organizes quarterly events around the holidays with another event in the works for Christmas. All the money from Sunday’s event will support families with children diagnosed with autism.