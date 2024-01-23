Bolton woman charged with speeding over 2x limit in Bradford

A woman from Bolton will have to find another mode of transportation after police issued her a month-long driver's licence suspension for stunt driving in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe police say an officer patrolling the 5th Line Tuesday morning clocked the vehicle speeding over double the 60 kilometre per hour limit.

Police allege the 29-year-old woman travelled 132 kilometres per hour, resulting in the stunt driving charge.

The vehicle was loaded onto a tow truck and taken to an impound yard, where it will remain for two weeks at the owner's expense.