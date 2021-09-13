Bolton park restroom closed after vandals destroy facilities

Restroom facilities at the Adam Wallace Memorial Park in Bolton, Ont., were smashed to pieces on Fri., Sept. 10, 2021. (OPP) Restroom facilities at the Adam Wallace Memorial Park in Bolton, Ont., were smashed to pieces on Fri., Sept. 10, 2021. (OPP)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

O'Toole kicks off final week of campaign on the attack

After weeks of running what he's described as a 'positive campaign,' Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole came out swinging hard against his main opponent, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on Monday, levelling personal attacks at his morning event, and in a series of new attack ads.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver