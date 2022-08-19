Bolton home broken into while owner was in garage: OPP

Police released an image of a man believed to be in his early 20s, accused of breaking into a home on Bond Street in Bolton, Ont. on Wed., Aug. 17, 2022. (OPP) Police released an image of a man believed to be in his early 20s, accused of breaking into a home on Bond Street in Bolton, Ont. on Wed., Aug. 17, 2022. (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver