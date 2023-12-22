BARRIE
Barrie

    • Boil-water advisory still in place in Severn Township

    Tap water in this file image. Dec. 22, 2023 (CTV NEWS) Tap water in this file image. Dec. 22, 2023 (CTV NEWS)

    A boil water advisory is still in place for several neighbourhoods in Severn Township.

    Both Westshore Beach Club and Lakeside Drive areas were affected Wednesday after construction work disrupted service, said Tracy Roxborough, communications officer with the Township of Severn.

    "Scheduled infrastructure work was occurring in the area. The service outage is as a result of an underground pipe being accidentally hit and damaged," said Roxborough.

    Water service restored has been restored; however, the boil water advisory still affects more than 80 homes.

    Since the beginning of the outage, municipal staff have been working with the contractor to notify impacted residents and to restore services as quickly as possible.

    The boil water advisory is affecting 84 homes, including:

    • Westshore Beach Club (Beach Club Boulevard, Canoe Lane, Summerhill Way, and Waterview Lane)
    • 3011 to 3031 Lakeside Drive (From Bramshott Avenue to the dead end at Beach Club Boulevard only)

    Roxborough said once water-sample testing is complete and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirms that the advisory can be lifted, staff will hand deliver notices advising that the boil water alert has been lifted.

    "We anticipate that the advisory will be in place until at least Friday, but possibly longer depending on the water sample results," she said.

    In the interim, residents with concerns or questions can contact the health unit at 705-325-9565, Health Connection at 705-721-7520, or 1-877-721-7520. Information can also be found on its website.

    Once the boil water caution is removed, residents will be informed directly with hand-delivered notices to their property.

    Severn will also post a notice on its website.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News