Boil water advisory lifted in Severn Township

A boil water advisory in Severn Township has been lifted.

On Friday afternoon, the township announced residents could resume regular water use.

The affected areas included roughly 80 homes in the areas of:

Westshore Beach Club (Beach Club Boulevard, Canoe Lane, Summerhill Way, and Waterview Lane)

3011 to 3031 Lakeside Drive (From Bramshott Avenue to the dead end at Beach Club Boulevard only)

The boil water advisory was issued Wednesday after construction work disrupted service, said Tracy Roxborough, communications officer with the Township of Severn.

"Scheduled infrastructure work was occurring in the area. The service outage is as a result of an underground pipe being accidentally hit and damaged."