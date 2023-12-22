BARRIE
Barrie

    • Boil water advisory lifted in Severn Township

    Tap water in this file image. Tap water in this file image.

    A boil water advisory in Severn Township has been lifted.

    On Friday afternoon, the township announced residents could resume regular water use.

    The affected areas included roughly 80 homes in the areas of:

    • Westshore Beach Club (Beach Club Boulevard, Canoe Lane, Summerhill Way, and Waterview Lane)
    • 3011 to 3031 Lakeside Drive (From Bramshott Avenue to the dead end at Beach Club Boulevard only)

    The boil water advisory was issued Wednesday after construction work disrupted service, said Tracy Roxborough, communications officer with the Township of Severn.

    "Scheduled infrastructure work was occurring in the area. The service outage is as a result of an underground pipe being accidentally hit and damaged."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News