A boil water advisory has been lifted for most of the affected Cookstown residents on Wednesday.

The town says that only 14 residents - who live on Victoria Street East - are still under the advisory after a water main break on Tuesday.

Those folks will get a hand-delivered notice from the town about the situation.

The town says crews repaired the water main and restored water service overnight.

The 14 residents on Victoria Street East are advised to use an alternate water supply or boil water for at least one minute before drinking, gargling or brushing teeth.

The advisory will be lifted once the water has been deemed safe for consumption.