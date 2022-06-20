Boil water advisory issued in Cookstown

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Cookstown.

InnServices Utilities says a water main break on Highway 89 has forced them to shut off the water while repairs and bacteriological testing are done.

The health unit suggests that those affected use an alternate water supply or boil water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking or using.

While repairs are underway, InnServices says they are contacting schools, long-term care, child care and daycare, retirement homes and food premises in the affected areas.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice and will be lifted once the safety of the water has been confirmed by laboratory tests, according to InnServices.