A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Springwater Township.

The advisory was issued on Thursday evening for residents on Parr Boulevard. The township says those residents would have received hand-delivered notices advising them of the warning.

Officials say there were adverse water quality sample results from the Vespra Downs drinking water system.

Affected residents are asked to use an alternative source of drinking water or boil water for at least one minute before use.

The township says those residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

For more information about the boil water advisory from the health unit, click here.