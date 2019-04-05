

CTV Barrie





Water rushed down Big Bay Point Road and Yonge Street in Barrie on Friday morning after a massive water main break.

City crews tell CTV News it's one of the biggest they've seen in years.

Hours later, a precautionary boil water advisory was issued for thousands of residents and businesses. Crews went so far as to shut off water to several homes in the area.

The health unit staff contacted nice affected schools, as well as long-term care facilities, child care and daycares, retirement homes and food outlets in the affected areas.

Officials are saying the boil water advisory could last several days as the system is flushed and water tested.

“There’s potential for bacteria or for other germs that can cause illness to be in the water. It’s a possibility you can develop gastrointestinal illness with diarrhea or vomiting,” said the medical officer of health at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Dr. Charles Gardner.

The city says residents should use an alternate water supply or boil water for things like teeth brushing, drinking, making food, washing dishes, or preparing meals.

Barrie Transit has detours in place because of the roadwork being done in the area of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point. This affects Route 4 and 8 and stops in the area of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point are temporarily ‘out of service.’

The city is asking residents and business owners to check around water meters for leaks. They say if you find a leak to contact Water Operations at 705-792-7920.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.