Boil water advisory in Oro-Medonte

A boil-water advisory has been called for in the Horseshoe Valley Road area of Oro-Medonte.

Clearford Waterworks has advised its customers that “an observation of improperly disinfected water has been identified.”

The letter, dated Dec. 27, to homeowners in the vicinity, asks residents to boil water as a precautionary measure.

Boil water advisories recommendations:

Bring your water to a rapid boil for at least one minute and allow to cool before using.

Baby food or formula should be prepared using only bottled water.

Tap water can be used for showers and baths, but swallowing the water is ill-advised.

Young children can be given a sponge bath.

If someone becomes ill, immediately obtain medical advice for the elderly, infants and those with weakened immune systems.

Obtain medical advice if diarrhea persists for more than 48 hours.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until corrective actions are taken and satisfactory microbiological testing meets provincial regulatory standards.

This is a developing story.