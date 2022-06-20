Boil water advisory in effect in Cookstown after water main break

A boil water advisory is in effect after a water main break closed Highway 89 in Cookstown Monday afternoon.

In a press release from the InnServices Utilities, it noted “a service lateral break near 4161 Hwy 89, Cookstown’, was affecting residents nearby who would need to boil their water until InnServices completed the necessary bacteriological testing.

The local Medical Officer of Health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is responsible for issuing water advisories and is advising InnServices Utilities Inc. throughout the process.

Health Unit staff are contacting schools, long-term care, child care and day care centres, retirement homes and restaurants in the affected areas.

The Health Unit advises residents to use an alternate water supply or boil their water at a rolling boil for a least one minute before drinking.

"Cookstown residents and businesses who use the municipal water system must boil their water until further notice or use bottled water for drinking, preparing food, making beverages/ice cubes, washing foods or brushing your teeth, and pets drinking," the health unit stated.

The boil water advisory also encourages using boiled water for gargling or rinsing their mouth, making baby food or formula, washing dishes; washing fruits, vegetables and other food.

Bottled water is available for impacted residents to pick up at the Cookstown Fire Station at 23 King Street North. Residents will need to show proof of address to access the bottled water.

The health unit says the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

It will be lifted once the safety of the water has been confirmed by laboratory tests and will be announced on InnServices’ website, the Town of Innisfil’s website and through social media.