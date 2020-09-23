BARRIE -- The Township of Tiny has issued a boil water advisory for the Sawlog Bay water system effective immediately.

Officials say the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has directed the advisory because of sampling issues.

Affected residents are asked to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, making juice, infant formula, cooking, making ice, washing vegetables and fruit, or brushing teeth.

The township says residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.