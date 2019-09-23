Featured
Body of Whitchurch-Stouffville teen found in Little Lake
File image of Georgian Bay. (CTV News Barrie)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 1:04PM EDT
Provincial police say the body of an 18-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville man was recovered from Little Lake in Georgian Bay.
The OPP says the teen had not been seen since Thursday evening.
His body was discovered by some people at a waterside property near Valley Road in Port Severn on Friday afternoon.
Police believe he drowned and say his death is not suspicious.
They are continuing the investigation.