

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police say the body of an 18-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville man was recovered from Little Lake in Georgian Bay.

The OPP says the teen had not been seen since Thursday evening.

His body was discovered by some people at a waterside property near Valley Road in Port Severn on Friday afternoon.

Police believe he drowned and say his death is not suspicious.

They are continuing the investigation.