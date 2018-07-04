

CTV Barrie





The body of a man who went missing while swimming in Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon on Monday was recovered by the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit Tuesday evening.

40-year-old Todd Simpson of Clarington was swimming off his houseboat with friends on Monday evening when he went missing. He was attempting to assist a female swimmer who was struggling in the water. The woman made it back onto the boat but Simpson didn’t.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit teamed up with marine units from Peterborough County OPP and City of Kawartha Lakes OPP to search for the man.

His body was recovered at 5:45 pm on Tuesday.

