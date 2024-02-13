BARRIE
Barrie

    • Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from river

    OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit vehicle. (OPP/Twitter) OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit vehicle. (OPP/Twitter)
    Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home River in the Township of Georgian Bay.

    According to Bracebridge OPP, officers got a call from witnesses about an individual in the water late Sunday morning.

    Police say it was believed the individual was a snowmobiler who hadn't been seen for about 18 hours.

    "Due to the unpredictable weather and ice conditions, the water was deemed hazardous with flowing water, and the individual was not able to be reached from the shore," OPP stated in a release on Tuesday.

    OPP divers, emergency response team members and the OPP Aviation unit headed to the location, which police say could only be reached by water.

    The body of the 46-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was found shortly after by the OPP Aviation and Emergency Response Team.

    Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

