Body of missing snowmobiler found in Sturgeon Lake

A desperate search has ended in tragedy near Bobcaygeon. Police were looking for a missing snowmobiler after reports two sleds went through the ice. On Sunday OPP divers found his body.

The sleds went through the ice Saturday night about a hundred meters from shore on Sturgeon Lake. Officers were called around 7 pm. One snowmobiler was rescued by bystanders and given to paramedics in serious condition.

Fire crews, divers, and a police helicopter were brought in to help with the search for the other man.

Late Sunday afternoon police found the man’s body in the water near where they believe the sleds went in. Police say the man was 48 years old. They have not released his name.