The body of a kayaker who went missing on Georgian Bay Friday afternoon has been found.

The OPP received a report of a kayak that had overturned off Midland Bay Woods in Tay Township on Friday afternoon.

A woman, who family members have identified as 61-year-old Debbie Chambers, had been in the kayak with her dog before it flipped. It’s not clear if she was wearing a life-jacket.

A rescue helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton and an OPP helicopter were used in the search. The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Team was also called to assist.

Emergency crews were first contacted about the distressed boater early Friday afternoon.