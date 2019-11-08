Police confirm the body of a missing Aurora man has been found, bringing a tragic end to an intense search for the 56-year-old.

Investigators say Graham Sirman's body was recovered by the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit on Friday morning from Six Mile Lake.

Investigators say they don't suspect foul play.

Sirman was the subject of a massive air, land and water search after disappearing on Wednesday. His family and police grew concerned as the weather conditions worsened throughout the night.

The man was last seen at the Wawautosa Marina in Severn Township. Police say he took his Newfoundland dog and was headed to the family cottage.

They say his dog has not been found.