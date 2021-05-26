BARRIE, ONT. -- A body found in Honey Harbour has been identified as a Markham man who disappeared seven months ago.

Provincial police say a local resident made the gruesome discovery in Church Bay on May 13.

OPP officers with the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment spent close to two weeks scouring the area in search of 24-year-old Samim Ayam after his car was found parked at the Honey Harbour Marina in Nov. 15, 2020.

Ayam was last seen at the Markville Mall on Nov. 4, 2020.

Divers searched the water while aviation teams hit the sky to try and find the Markham man.

Police have not provided details surrounding Ayam's death but did say it is not suspicious in nature.