BARRIE -- Provincial police recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who went through the ice on a lake north of Peterborough.

Police say two men went into the frigid water of Bass Lake on Saturday afternoon in the municipality of Trent Lakes..

Emergency crews rescued one man, but say the second failed to resurface.

They say he was on a toboggan being towed by a snowmobile when he fell into the lake.

Divers recovered the body of the Azilda, Ont., man on Sunday before noon.

The OPP is advising snowmobile and ATV drivers to avoid lakes and rivers as the shifting conditions are unpredictable.

With files from The Canadian Press