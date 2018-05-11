

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found near a public school in York Region.

York Regional Police say the body was found on Friday morning near the area of Glenwoods Avenue and The Queesnway South in Georgina.

Jersey Public School is located in this area. Police didn’t comment on who found the body.

The human remains haven’t been identified yet, but investigators say they belong to an adult female.

Officers are expected to be on scene for the next few hours.