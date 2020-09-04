BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating after a body was found inside a burned-out boat in an Orillia parking lot.

Police and fire crews were called to a business on Royce Avenue near Queen Street early Thursday morning for a boat that was on fire. Police say the body was discovered inside the vessel once the flames were extinguished.

The victim is identified as a 37-year-old Orillia man.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 705-326-3536 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.