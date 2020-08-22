Advertisement
Body found in Sunnidale Park
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 7:42PM EDT
Police investigate after the body of a man was found at Sunnidale Park in Barrie, Ont. on Saturday August 22, 2020 (Chris Garry/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are investigating after the discovery of a man’s body at Sunnidale Park.
Police say they were called to the park at 11:30 a.m. Saturday but did not say who found him or how.
Police aren’t revealing how they believe the man died, saying only that his death is not considered suspicious.
Investigators won’t say either how long the body may have been in the park.