BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP have identified the body found in Sparrow Lake earlier this month.

The coroner’s office confirmed that the identity of the remains found is 56-year-old Ian Walker, according to Bracebridge OPP.

Police believe that Walker went missing from his cottage on Sparrow Lake in the Town of Gravenhurst on July 29.

After a massive police search from the air, ground and water, his body was found by the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit August 1st.

The OPP say the investigation has ended, and no foul play is suspected.