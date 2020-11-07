BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia OPP has identified the man whose body was found in Orillia Saturday as a 64-year-old Orillia resident.

Provincial police said his death doesn't appear to be suspicious, foul play is not suspected.

The body was discovered Saturday morning at the edge of Lake Simcoe at the bottom of West Street, near Kitchener Park.

The cause of the man's death remains under investigation.