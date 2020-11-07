BARRIE, ONT. -- Officers with Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia.

The OPP says the body was found on the shore of Lake Simcoe at the foot of West Street on Saturday morning.

It is not clear how long the body may have been in the water or whether there might be anything criminal in the person’s death. For now, investigators are treating the case as a suspicious death.

Police do not have information to share on the age or sex of the deceased.