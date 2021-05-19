Advertisement
Body found in Killworthy
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 9:41PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 19, 2021 9:43PM EDT
OPP file image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Bracebridge OPP have made an unfortunate discovery of a body in Killworthy, Ont today.
Officers are now investigating after finding the human remains in the town earlier this afternoon.
Police are tight-lipped surrounding the details of the investigation, the exact location of the body, or the identity of the person.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.