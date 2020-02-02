BARRIE -- The Fire Marshal's office has concluded its on-scene investigation after a body was found in a home following a fire in Oro-Medonte.

Fire officials said emergency crews were called to the home on Line 9 North in Moonstone on Saturday morning.

Officials said it took crews about an hour to contain the fire, and once they were able to get inside, they discovered the body.

On Sunday, an excavator was brought in to remove some steel roofing from the bungalow for the coroner to access the body.

Fire officials said they don't believe the fire is suspicious and there are no signs of foul play.

"From our perspective, that's just the start of the investigation," said Jeff Tebby, a supervisor with the Fire Investigation Services. "We go into the origin and cause phase to determine where the fire originated."

Officials tell CTV News on Monday the body was found in the living room where the blaze appears to have started.

An autopsy will be done on the body to determine the identity of the deceased.

Officials believe only one person lived in the house.