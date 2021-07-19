Advertisement
Body found in Holland River deemed not suspicious
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 2:16PM EDT
Boats docked in the Holland River in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Sat., May 22, 2021. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV)
BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police have determined a man's body found in the Holland River in Bradford is not suspicious.
The Police were called to the Cook’s Bay area on July 10 following reports of a body discovered in the river.
The marine unit recovered the body and took it to a Gilford marina.
He has since been identified as a 40-year-old Prince Edward Island man. Police have notified his next of kin.
