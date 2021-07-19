BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police have determined a man's body found in the Holland River in Bradford is not suspicious.

The Police were called to the Cook’s Bay area on July 10 following reports of a body discovered in the river.

The marine unit recovered the body and took it to a Gilford marina.

He has since been identified as a 40-year-old Prince Edward Island man. Police have notified his next of kin.