BARRIE -- The Fire Marshal's office continued its investigation on Sunday after a body was found in a home following a fire in Oro-Medonte.

Fire officials say emergency crews were called to the home shortly after 10 a.m. on Line 9 North in Moonstone on Saturday morning.

Officials say it took crews about an hour to contain the fire, and once they were able to get inside, that's when they discovered the body.

On Sunday, an excavator had to be brought in to remove some steel roofing from the bungalow for the coroner to access the body.

Fire officials say they're still in the early stages of the investigation, but they don't believe the fire is suspicious and say there are no signs of foul play.

"From our perspective, that's just the start of the investigation," says Jeff Tebby, a supervisor with the Fire Investigation Services, "we go into the origin and cause phase to determine where the fire originated."

Damage is estimated at $250,000

The body is scheduled to be transported to Toronto, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased.