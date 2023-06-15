Body discovered in Orillia woods

Provincial police discovered a man’s body in a wooded area of Orillia Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a treed lot on West Street South after receiving a report of an unresponsive man.

Police say a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene.

The cause of death is to be determined pending a post-mortem.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

If you have information that may be helpful, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).