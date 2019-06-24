Featured
Bodies of two missing people found in Trent Severn Water Way non-suspicious
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 5:00PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 5:02PM EDT
Provincial police say the discovery of two bodies in a submerged car last week had been ruled non-suspicious.
Police say the husband and wife, who were both 83, had been reported missing earlier this month.
Their bodies were found inside a car in the Trent Severn Water Way in Brighton a week ago.
Police say the deaths are not suspicious, but did not provide further details.