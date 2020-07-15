BARRIE, ONT. -- Despite a slow start to the season, the boating business is booming.

"Our phones are ringing off the hooks," Jesse Davis said.

Davis, with Legend Boats in Innisfil, said the past few weeks have been remarkable.

"We've completely recovered," he said. "In fact, completely on track, and more than where we were at this time last year."

Sales have been so good that inventory is running low.

Davis admitted he's a bit surprised by the buyers. "As much as 30 per cent or 40 per cent of our customers right now are all brand new to boating."

The boat repair industry is also busy. Stewart McConkey at Hindson Marina warns to expect delays depending on what is required.

"I've been in the industry for approximately 15 years. Probably the busiest season I have ever seen to date, so far, in regards to service," McConkey said.

The unexpected sales boom has been beneficial for local businesses, leaving Davis to hope it sails into next year.