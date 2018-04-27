

As the ice melts away and boats head out on Lake Couchiching, police say there are plenty of dangers to be aware of.

Several boats have already departed from the Bridgeport Marina to get a head start on the fishing season. There’s plenty of space to cast a line, but police warn half the lake is still covered in ice.

“It's about half of the lake right now. The ice, it's not only deceiving, but it's very concerning when it comes to safety,” says OPP Const. Andrew MacDonald.

MacDonald warns ice chunks can smack up against boats, and even cause a vessel to flip. He also warns that the water temperature is still very cold.

“The temperatures approximately between 35 and 40 F. If you do fall into it, there's a high probability you will go into some sort of hypothermia within 10 to 20 minutes.”

Police remind people it will only get busier each passing weekend. They are also encouraging boaters make sure they always have a life-jacket and a fully charged cell phone.