Boater's body recovered on river north of Orillia: OPP

The body of a missing boater has been recovered on the Green River north of Orillia.

Provincial police say officers were dispatched to the river in Washago Tuesday afternoon when the boater failed to return.

Police say his boat had been located abandoned.

OPP officers, residents, paramedics and members from the Ramara Fire Department conducted an extensive search and said they found the missing boater, who was pronounced dead.

The 74-year-old Ramara Township man's identity will not be released, OPP stated.