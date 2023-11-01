BARRIE
Barrie

    • Boater's body recovered on river north of Orillia: OPP

    OPP logo

    The body of a missing boater has been recovered on the Green River north of Orillia.

    Provincial police say officers were dispatched to the river in Washago Tuesday afternoon when the boater failed to return.

    Police say his boat had been located abandoned.

    OPP officers, residents, paramedics and members from the Ramara Fire Department conducted an extensive search and said they found the missing boater, who was pronounced dead.

    The 74-year-old Ramara Township man's identity will not be released, OPP stated.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News