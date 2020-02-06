BARRIE -- With snow and cold temps expected for this weekend, you might be in the market for a taste of summer.

For the first time, the boat show is coming to Barrie for three fun-filled days.

Work is underway to transform the East Bayfield Community Centre into a venue for the big event happening this weekend.

President of Continuum Productions Inc., Dwayne McKillop, said that this show had been highly requested over the years in this area.

"Barrie has been long overdue for a show like this, especially somewhere indoors in the winter, where most of the time, we don't get shows up here in this market place," said McKillop.

Locals can head to the boat show and buy from retailers from right in their own backyard.

The community centre allowed the boat show to use its facilities, including the rinks and the pool.

"You can test drive canoes and kayaks, paddleboards and paddleboats, and we have free diving lessons, so you can come to the show and have a diving lesson," said McKillop.

The show will also have some special guests, including Troy Landry from the show "Swamp People" and NHLer Shane Courson.

The show doors open Friday at noon and runs until Sunday.