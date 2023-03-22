Boat capsized in frigid Georgian Bay

The Collingwood Fire Department readies to rescue people stranded on Nottawasaga Island Weds., March 22, 2023. (Courtesy Collingwood Fire Department) The Collingwood Fire Department readies to rescue people stranded on Nottawasaga Island Weds., March 22, 2023. (Courtesy Collingwood Fire Department)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained

Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, delivers his speech as Chinese President Xi Jinping listens to him during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin, March 21, 2023. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones

Ukraine's president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver