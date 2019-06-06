

The Barrie Molson Centre turned into Jurassic Park North as hundreds of Raptors fans turned out for Game three on Wednesday night.

The Raptors took Game three against the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, 123 to 109.

They now lead the series two games to one.

The BMC will have another free public viewing for Game four on Friday night. Admission is again free and the concession stands will be open.

Or if you would rather watch Game four at home you can catch it on CTV Barrie or our sister-station, TSN.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. from the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

CTV News with Jayne Pritchard will follow the game.