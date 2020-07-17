ALLISTON, ONT. -- Baskets were overflowing at Barrie Hill Farms Friday on the first day of the blueberry picking season.

This year’s crop may be extra delicious thanks to a bout of hot, dry weather.

“The sugar content is usually much higher in the fruit when it’s sunny as opposed to cloudy, cool and, wet,” said Barrie Hill Farms owner Morris Gervais. “This weather means it’s really, really sweet, beautiful blueberries.”

In the fields, tiny hands slipped blueberries straight from the bush into their mouths. But some older pickers had big plans for their haul: pies, bread, and jams.

Gervais has seen an uptick in people buying fruit in bulk to freeze or preserve

“At the start of this pandemic, there was a big run on frozen foods and frozen fruits, there wasn’t enough, so I think people this year are really concentrating on having food in their freezer for this coming winter.”

There have also been many inquiries about canning and preserving at Murphy’s Farm Market and Bakery.

Co-owner Hollis English attributes it to a springtime bump in at-home gardening. “They’re gardening more, they’re growing more things, so now I’m going to have this abundance of stuff,” English said. “When we’re in the bountiful part of summer then the next thing is how can I keep this feeling, how can I keep this going.”

Murphy’s has been running a series of online cooking tutorials in recent months. After several requests, English is considering an episode focused on jams or canning.

If you want a foolproof way to save your berries for a taste of summer in the middle of winter, Gervais recommends laying them out on a cookie sheet to freeze.