BARRIE
Barrie

    • Blueberry Festival returns to Barrie Hill Farms

    barrie hill farms
    Share

    Barrie Hill Farms is celebrating the return of its Blueberry Festival this weekend as the farm prepares to welcome hundreds of visitors.

    Visitors have the chance to pick fresh blueberries and also enjoy blueberry pancakes on the grounds.

    The event also features an assortment of food and artisan vendors.

    The pancake breakfasts are $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.

    Tickets can be purchased with The Knights of Columbus at the event.

    The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News