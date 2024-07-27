Blueberry Festival returns to Barrie Hill Farms

Barrie Hill Farms is celebrating the return of its Blueberry Festival this weekend as the farm prepares to welcome hundreds of visitors.

Visitors have the chance to pick fresh blueberries and also enjoy blueberry pancakes on the grounds.

The event also features an assortment of food and artisan vendors.

The pancake breakfasts are $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.

Tickets can be purchased with The Knights of Columbus at the event.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.