Blue Rodeo to take the stage amid winter weather

The show will continue in Wasaga Beach on Sunday, as the town confirms Blue Rodeo will take the stage as planned.

As snow squalls blanket the area, the town says staff have carefully considered the weather conditions and will proceed with the Breaking The Ice Festival concert.

Amid evolving weather patterns, the town asks attendees to plan and arrive early at the venue.

In addition, the town will be offering a free shuttle service from Playland parking lot, while those attending are asked to leave large bags or purses and water bottles at home.

Doors open at the event at 5:30 p.m., with Blue Rodeo expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.