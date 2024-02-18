BARRIE
Barrie

    • Blue Rodeo to take the stage amid winter weather

    Blue Rodeo
    Share

    The show will continue in Wasaga Beach on Sunday, as the town confirms Blue Rodeo will take the stage as planned.

    As snow squalls blanket the area, the town says staff have carefully considered the weather conditions and will proceed with the Breaking The Ice Festival concert.

    Amid evolving weather patterns, the town asks attendees to plan and arrive early at the venue.

    In addition, the town will be offering a free shuttle service from Playland parking lot, while those attending are asked to leave large bags or purses and water bottles at home.

    Doors open at the event at 5:30 p.m., with Blue Rodeo expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News