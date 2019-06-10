

CTV Barrie





A massage therapist who was working at a business in The Blue Mountains is facing a charge of sexual assault.

OPP officers allege the offence happened during a massage on a female client, who then reported it to police.

Nathaniel Porter-Gowan, 39, is being held for a bail hearing later this month.

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have had a similar interaction to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.