Blue Mountain Village businesses struggle to find enough staff for busy holiday season

It has become a familiar refrain. Businesses of all types struggle to find enough staff.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, the stores and restaurants in the Village at Blue Mountain have to adjust to cope with staffing challenges.

Kristin Reid, manager of Fire Hall Pizza, is preparing for one of the busiest seasons at the restaurant.

She is short 10 positions, with little to no applicants in sight.

The restaurant is even offering to help with accommodation assistance to attract potential employees.

"We have job ads on INDEED and many other job boards, but we just are not getting the volume of resumes," Reid said.

Kim Cross, manager of Old Stanton Store, feels the effects of staffing shortages.

Cross has been working in the village for 18 years and says this is the worst she has ever seen.

"Over Christmas, it gets really busy in the village, and we do need more people," Cross said.

For some businesses, a lack of staff has meant altering hours of operation.

Tholos Restaurant is only open for dinner service, ensuring they have enough employees to feed and serve hungry customers.

"It's just crazy, and we want to give people the best experience if they are spending money here, but the younger generation is just not applying," said Nick Figarson, the executive chef at Tholos.

With the ski resort officially opening Thursday, more visitors will head to Blue Mountain Village over the next few weeks.

While business operators figure out their staffing challenges, they ask customers to be patient and lead with kindness, as many servers are stretched to their limits.