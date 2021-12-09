Blue Mountain set to reopen ski hills on Friday

Blue Mountain Resort is gearing up to reopen its hills to skiers and snowboarders eager to hit the slopes.

The slopes will officially open as of 9 a.m.Friday. Slopes will be open daily, weather permitting.

Those with a seasons pass are able to access the slopes according to their season pass terms, and day holders can purchase tickets online.

"Despite unprecedented challenges last year, the team worked incredibly hard to reimagine the Blue Mountain experience, and our guests truly showed us how much they love winter sport.

We continue to adapt our health and safety measures but with everyone's support and Mother Nature's cooperation, I'm excited for a fantastic return to the slopes," said Dan Skelton, President & COO, Blue Mountain Resort.

The resort says beginner ski and snowboard lessons will be available for beginners or private lessons for those looking to improve their skills.

Grand Central Lodge will be open as a hillside food and beverage option for guests.

Proof of vaccination will be required to dine indoors but not while skiing on the hills.